SMSD plans to unveil new facilities in August

Whenever Stafford MSD students are able to return to their classrooms, some of them will have some new digs.

According to a Monday news release from engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, SMSD will unveil its new facilities for middle school and administration next month. Part of the district’s $62 million bond that passed in 2017, the new facilities are aimed at addressing the growth and expansion of SMSD, which enrolled approximately 3,600 students in the 2019-20 school year, according to the news release.

SMSD previously announced its plan to start school Aug. 19 with four weeks of online-only instruction.

The $26 million middle school will be able to house 950 students from grades 6-8 upon its opening. Set on nearly 140,000 square feet, the school will include science labs, robotics, engineering and computer labs, band and two art rooms, a fitness room, library, two gymnasiums and a cafeteria.

Meanwhile, the more than 26,000 square-foot administration building includes office areas, training and conferences rooms, and a board room for meetings. A district memorabilia area where there will also be a 3D model of the installed complex is also part of the $6.9 million facility, which is named after late Stafford mayor Leonard Scarcella.

“We are thrilled with our new space,” SMSD superintendent Robert Bostic said in the news release. “We can’t wait for staff, students and the community to see the final result and enjoy the renovations of our complex in person one day soon.”