SMSD preparing for online learning during school closures

With about 3,600 students stuck at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Fort Bend County, Stafford MSD recently announced several initiatives aimed at helping students stay engaged with online learning while school is out.

SMSD campuses are closed until at least April 10 as the county attempts to mitigate the spread of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. As a result, the district is expanding the breadth of its “Stafford Learns” website to help students and parents cope with the pandemic’s effect on academics.

“We want to hear from you, and we need to hear from you,” SMSD Superintendent Robert Bostic said in a video posted to the district’s Twitter account. “We need to make sure our students interact on a daily basis with teachers who have been here preparing things for their students.”

On the Stafford Learns website (staffordmsd.org/academics/stafford-learns), there is a link to a virtual learning plan for elementary, junior high and high school students. For students at each school level, there is a schedule of advised activities as well as recommendations on the duration and frequency of each activity.

Fort Bend ISD, the largest school district in the area, is using a similar online learning program called “At-Home Learning (fortbendisd.com/domain/17285). Traditional classes at FBISD also are suspended through at least April 10.

Stafford MSD students and parents also will have 24-hour access to ClassLink, SMSD’s single sign-on application. With ClassLink, students can log in one time and have access to student applications such as Study Island, Blackboard and Office 365.

“In an effort to ease this transition from face-to-face instruction to online instruction, we wanted to develop a comprehensive plan that everyone can follow in addition to the other resources you will find,” the district said on its website.

SMDS also announced March 26 that it will begin processing and loaning a limited number of laptop computers and iPads for online learning beginning as early as this week.

For up-to-date information on StMSD, follow the district on its social media pages @StaffordMSD.