SMSD reveals plan for new STEM campus for 2021-22

The Stafford Municipal School District is on the verge of a historic addition.

During a community meeting at the Stafford Centre last week, the district revealed plans to open a comprehensive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) magnet school for the 2021-22 school year. It will be the first campus of its kind in Fort Bend County and eventually serve students in grades 3-12.

Last week’s announcement featured breakout sessions on robotics, coding, biomedical and more to introduce the community to the concepts the school will offer its children.