SMSD SPORTS

smsd_0111a

(Submitted photo)

STAFFORD BASKETBALL
Stafford High senior Zaquan Brooks scored two of his team-high 15 points on this second half dunk as the Spartans defeated La Marque 48-39 on Friday night. The Spartans used a 15-0 third quarter to break a 24-24 halftime tie.

 

 

 

 

 

 

smsd_0111b

(Submitted photo)

STAFFORD SOCCER
The Stafford High boys soccer team defeated Fort Bend Marshall 9-2 in its season opener on Thursday. Dimas Medina and Bryan Cerna scored four and three goals, respectively, for the Spartans, who reached the regional semifinals (fourth round of the playoffs) last year.

 

 

