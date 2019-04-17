Snipes elected to national board position

Missouri City City Manager Anthony J. Snipes has been elected to serve as National President and Board Chair on the Board of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA). At his inauguration on April 6 during the organization’s national conference in Orlando, Fla., NFBPA leaders recognized Snipes for his exemplary municipal leadership, national professional networks and ongoing commitment to public service.

Snipes expressed heartfelt thanks to his parents, his family and to NFBPA for their unwavering support over the years and for their continued encouragement.

“I have always realized that public service touches the day-to-day lives of people and this new opportunity as National President will allow me to have a national voice on relevant public policy issues and also allow me to bring back to my own community new ideas, innovation and creativity from beyond our boundaries,” Mr. Snipes said.

By utilizing his experience of more than 20 years, Mr. Snipes has helped to steer a steady course of success in Missouri City, forging myriad partnerships and firmly building on the legacy of leadership that established the “Show Me City” as a community that is fiscally sound, safe and scenic.

In addition to being NFBPA President and Board Chair, City Manager Snipes also serves as a Board Member for the Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), Secretary/Treasurer of the Texas City/County Management Association—Region 6 Board, a Board Member of the Missouri City Parks Foundation, and a Board Member of Mercer University’s College of Liberal Arts Alumni Board of Directors.

Mr. Snipes is a veteran municipal administrator who has earned numerous accolades for inspiring his teams with clarity of purpose and leading them toward a shared view of collective goals. He joined the “Show Me City” on Dec. 1, 2015 after being unanimously appointed by City Council Members to become the municipality’s seventh Chief Administrative Officer and oversees about 354 full-time employees and a combined annual budget of more than $139.6 million.

Before joining the “Show Me City”, Mr. Snipes was a municipal executive in different capacities for Dayton, Ohio; Fort Worth and Austin. In all three cities, he implemented proactive programs and led initiatives that set a standard for excellence.

In his work with NFBPA, Mr. Snipes will guide a Board of Directors that consists of 26 members representing city, county and state governments and non-profit organizations. NFBPA is an independent, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1983 and is dedicated to the development and advancement of black public leadership in local and state governments. Members are leaders and managers of public programs and agencies in more than 350 jurisdictions nationwide.

In a salute to Mr. Snipes’ leadership, NFBPA Executive Director Marcia Conner said he “has earned many achievements and accolades during his more than 20-year career, including the long-standing contributions to NFBPA, as well as, his progressive and innovative work in Dayton, Ohio, Fort Worth, Texas, Austin, Texas, and most recently the City of Missouri City.” She added: “We are pleased for his continued service to the board, welcome him as our National President and look forward to his guidance as we continue to grow our organization.”