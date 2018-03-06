Spartans shine

Stafford High School senior Isaiah Lewis-Marable, pictured here in a playoff game against Columbia, was named the 25-4A Defensive MVP. Several Stafford boys basketball players earned All-District 25-4A honors. Senior Andrell Jones was named 25-4A Co-Offensive MVP. Senior Kevin Taylor-Jarrell and junior Mathews Zeleke earned first team All-District honors, while seniors Falik Butler and DeQoriyahn Hawkins were second team All-District. Junior Auturo Jackson Jr. and sophomore Dabari Hawkins both earned honorable mention All-District. (Photo by Joe Southern)