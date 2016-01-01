Speakeasy Party a big hit for Sugar Land Heritage Foundation

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation hosted its second annual Speakeasy Party at Anson Aviation’s hangar on Nov. 10.

Partygoers were treated with speakeasy cocktails and great food by Brick House Tavern + Tap, Chuy’s Mexican Food, Double Dave’s Pizza, Imperial BBQ, Mystic Dessert Bar, Off the Vine Bistro and Safari Texas.

Guests were dazzled with exciting entertainment all evening. Featured performers were Gail Best, the jazz duo of Vel Lewis and Gianna Welling Nitzberg, Ron “The Chairman of the Board” Bailey, and the incomparable Sugar Land Heritage Flapper Girls. Adding to the ambiance were games of chance (a.k.a. casino) and music from the prohibition era. Also, making its debut was the 2016 Christmas Ornament featuring the 1919 SLFD Fire Truck.

Attendees were given special opportunities to have their pictures taken with three authentic vehicles from the era and a 1930s Stearman Biplane (provided by Texas Taildraggers). In addition, ladies were encouraged to kick up their heels by joining the Flapper Girls in a dance routine to the song New York, New York.

Sterling McCall Auto Group and its dealerships: Sterling McCall Nissan and Fort Bend Toyota were the presenting sponsors. Imperial Market (developers of the Imperial Historic District) and Imperial – Johnson Development were the Games of Chance sponsors. Anson Aviation was the host sponsor. Other sponsors included Paul and Jonee Barnett, owners of Miracle Method; Ray Meyer, Paradigm Engineering; Corey Martin, Martin Mechanical; Stacy Bynes, Welcome Wagon; Becky Parmer, Medical Search; and Ron Bailey, PBK Architects.

Jake Messinger served as the auctioneer. The evening ended with a raffle drawing and many of the estimated 200 guests clamoring for more. “It was a very fun and most unique party,” said Dennis Parmer, executive director of SLHF. “We have received tremendous feedback from our guests, vendors, the performers, and our volunteers.

We want to thank all of them for their attendance and support. We are evaluating dates for next year and hope to announce that date in the near future.”