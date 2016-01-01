Speakers announced for Senior Expo

By Joe Southern

The Third Annual Senior Expo is set for Oct. 11 at the Stafford Centre and the lineup of speakers has been announced.

The speakers include:

Michael Wilhelm and Sondra Ford of Trusted Senior Specialties, speaking about “Medicaring, Advocating, Creating Solutions.”

Barbara Walker-Green of Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts, speaking about “Your New Retirement GPS! Learn how to minimize the four major risks of retirement.”

Dr. Kota Reddy of Reddy Wellness Center, speaking about “What’s in your liver?”

Faye Dreman and Brittany Jalomo of Watercrest at Katy and Shadow Creek Ranch, speaking about “Retirement. Did you know…?”

The time has come again for seniors to experience informative speakers, good food and more than 60 booths filled with all kinds of information about goods and services available in the community for residents in their golden years – all for free!

The Third Annual Senior Expo will be held Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stafford Centre. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the expo, which features talks by industry experts about healthcare, finances, and more. Vendors will have booths highlighting everything from health and wellness to senior housing, medical, dental, wealth, retirement, travel, entertainment, insurance and much more. There will also be free food, as the Fort Bend Star will be providing breakfast and lunch for guests.

Platinum sponsors of the Senior Expo include Watercrest at Sugar Land Retirement Living, Trusted Senior Specialist, and Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts. Gold sponsors include Oyster Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Overture Sugar Land, Inspired Living, Capital Bank, Consolidated Planning Group, TexanPlus, Evolution Rx, and Medwin Family Medicine and Rehab.

There is still limited space available for vendors and sponsors, but opportunities are going fast. For more information, call 281-690-4200.

Although admission to the Senior Expo is free, registration is still requested. To register to attend the expo, call 281-690-4200 or Click Here.

Senior Expo Vendors:

Advanced Family Eye Care – William Richey OD

Advanced Wealth & Retirement

Aetna

Ambassadors Caregivers

Anytime Fitness – Missouri City

Banker’s Life & Casualty

Beam Roofing

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union

Capital Bank

Caring Transitions of Sugar Land

Center Stage Gallery

Checkmark Handyman LLC

Clear Captions

Colonial Oaks Assisted

Living & Memory Care

Consolidated Planning Group

Dean Law Firm

Dignity Memorial

Edward Jones

Evolution RX Pharmacy

Fort Bend History Association

Fort Bend Music Center

FreeDNACancerTest.com

Freedom Chiropractic & iCryo

Golden Plan Choice Agency/Golden Outlook

Got Photos/Treasured Pixels

Grand Missions Dentistry

Greatwood at Sugar Land

Harris Carpet & Floors

Hearts At Home Senior Care

Houston Tidelanders

ID Life Health & Wellness

iHealthcare

Inspired Living at Sugar Land

Integrated Pest Management, Inc.

Jonathon B. Shaffer, MD

Learning RX

Lisa Sims State Farm

Margaret McCullough Connolly PLLC

Medwin Family Medicine & Rehab

Movement is Blessed

My Dental

Next Level Urgent Care

Oakbend Medical Center

Overture Sugar Land

Oyster Creek

Reddy Wellness Center

Rosenberg Railroad Museum

St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church

Secure Your Legacy

Senior Trust Alliance

Silverado At Home

Sugar Land Skeeters

T-Mobile

TexanPlus

Texas Regional Health & Wellness

Trusted Senior Specialists

TXU Energy

United Healthcare Community & State

U.S. Dermatology Partners

UT Physicians