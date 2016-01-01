Speakers announced for Senior Expo
By Joe Southern
jsouthern@fortbendstar.com
The Third Annual Senior Expo is set for Oct. 11 at the Stafford Centre and the lineup of speakers has been announced.
The speakers include:
Michael Wilhelm and Sondra Ford of Trusted Senior Specialties, speaking about “Medicaring, Advocating, Creating Solutions.”
Barbara Walker-Green of Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts, speaking about “Your New Retirement GPS! Learn how to minimize the four major risks of retirement.”
Dr. Kota Reddy of Reddy Wellness Center, speaking about “What’s in your liver?”
Faye Dreman and Brittany Jalomo of Watercrest at Katy and Shadow Creek Ranch, speaking about “Retirement. Did you know…?”
The time has come again for seniors to experience informative speakers, good food and more than 60 booths filled with all kinds of information about goods and services available in the community for residents in their golden years – all for free!
The Third Annual Senior Expo will be held Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stafford Centre. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the expo, which features talks by industry experts about healthcare, finances, and more. Vendors will have booths highlighting everything from health and wellness to senior housing, medical, dental, wealth, retirement, travel, entertainment, insurance and much more. There will also be free food, as the Fort Bend Star will be providing breakfast and lunch for guests.
Platinum sponsors of the Senior Expo include Watercrest at Sugar Land Retirement Living, Trusted Senior Specialist, and Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts. Gold sponsors include Oyster Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Overture Sugar Land, Inspired Living, Capital Bank, Consolidated Planning Group, TexanPlus, Evolution Rx, and Medwin Family Medicine and Rehab.
There is still limited space available for vendors and sponsors, but opportunities are going fast. For more information, call 281-690-4200.
Although admission to the Senior Expo is free, registration is still requested. To register to attend the expo, call 281-690-4200 or Click Here.
