Special note regarding 2016 tax statements for flooded properties in Fort Bend County

Patsy Schultz, Fort Bend County Tax Assessor/Collector, said the 2016 tax statements will be mailed during the week of Nov. 7-11.

“This year we had an unusual event affect our tax statements,” Schultz said, referring to the impacts of the Memorial Day flood.

Schultz went on to say, “The Fort Bend Central Appraisal District has identified approximately 900 properties that were damaged in the Memorial Day floods.

Those accounts will have a special insert included with their tax bill informing them that they are eligible for the quarterly payment program. Once the CAD certifies the disaster adjusted values to the Tax Office, a corrected tax bill will be sent by my office.”

Schultz encourages anyone who has questions about the tax statements for their flooded property to visit the Tax Assessor-Collector website at www.fortbendcountytx.gov or call the Tax Office at 281-341-3710.

