Spring into Sugar Land during the month of April

It doesn’t matter what weekend is targeted for fun, because Sugar Land promises plenty of spring outdoor activities for families to enjoy throughout April.

Some of the city’s most anticipated community events are on the horizon as Sugar Land celebrates its first Spring into Arts – a month-long April celebration that will include art and culture and ends with a large International Arts Festival at The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land, 18355 Southwest Freeway, combining elements from prior Kite Festival and iFest events.

Sugar Land Town Square will partner with the city on Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a spin-off of the traditional Art of Wining and Dining event. Now with a Brunch and Bubbly theme, the event will take place in Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.

Enjoy samples from some of Town Square’s most popular restaurants, browse the booths of local artisans, experience the onsite chalk competition, enjoy an interactive dueling piano show and more. On-site entertainment is free, and Brunch and Bubbly tickets will range from $10 to $25. Children under 12 are free. For additional event and ticket information, visit http://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/events/.

Up next is Sugar Land’s Earth Day celebration – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rock – on Saturday, April 13, from 1-5 p.m., at Sugar Land Town Square. Keep Sugar Land Beautiful, the city of Sugar Land and Sugar Land Town Square invite the public for an afternoon of family fun exploring approximately 30 interactive eco exhibits, displays and games, including entertainment by Texas Snakes & More and Andy Roo & the AndyRooniverse!

Free secure residential paper shredding will be provided by ProShred of Houston from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North. The city of Sugar Land will partner with Keep Sugar Land Beautiful, a local charitable organization with a long history of providing environmental education and engagement programs, to display an upcycled art exhibit that was created by a local artist from recyclables. For additional event information, visit https://kslb.org/events/sugar-land-earth-day-celebration/.

The International Arts Festival will combine elements from prior Kite Festival and iFest events. The festival will focus on a variety of performing and visual art forms at The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land. The festival on April 27 from noon to 6 p.m. will include cultural and entertainment stages, kite flying, hands-on art activities and demonstrations, live paintings, art competitions and more.

VIP wristbands are required to participate in some of the special festival attractions and activities at the International Arts Festival. Sugar Land residents can receive VIP wristbands at no charge prior to the day of the event, while non-Sugar Land residents may purchase wristbands for a nominal fee of $3 in advance of the event. The wristbands will cost $5 at the event for residents and non-residents. All VIP wristbands will be distributed starting Wednesday, March 20 ,at the Sugar Land Imperial Park Recreation Center, 234 Matlage Way, during normal hours of operation.

Parking will be available at the The Crown Festival Park, Brazos River Park, 18427 Southwest Freeway, and University of Houston at Sugar Land, 14000 University Blvd. Free shuttle services will provide transportation from the campus to the park between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To promote the Spring into Arts initiative, additional art and cultural event outreach programs sponsored by area community groups will be posted on the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation social media pages throughout April. For more information about events or to become an event sponsor, call 281-275-2900 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents.