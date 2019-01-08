Sprouts Farmers Market to open Sugar Land store Jan. 16

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Sugar Land on Wednesday, Jan. 16, to help meet the growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices.

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 13550 University Blvd. before doors open at 7 a.m. The public is invited to join the festivities and shop among thousands of healthy items offered throughout the 30,000-square-foot store. The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase and muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Every customer on grand opening day will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

Weekend shoppers are invited to explore new natural and organic products during Taste of Sprouts on Saturday, Jan. 19, when guest favorite and trending items, including a selection of exclusive Sprouts Brand products, will be sampled throughout the store.

Local selection and zero waste

Sprouts has been a driving force for making healthy food affordable and accessible since its inception and has paved the way for numerous natural brands. The Sugar Land store will offer locally made products from brands including GoodPop, Jalsa, Moonshot Energy, and Yellowbird Sauce.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to zero waste, the new Sugar Land store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Houston Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving zero waste initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.