St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church invites worship to christmas services

St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church, located at 4747 Sienna Parkway in Sienna Plantation, is a reflection of the Sienna community in its diversity and in the age of its members. They have 19 nationalities represented in their congregation.

The church has been blessed with the gift of hospitality. They gather often for fellowship and work very hard to make their guests (and members) feel as welcome as they possibly can.

St. Catherine’s takes its formation seriously. Their small group ministry allows them to engage in regular study and discussion about the “things of the faith”. They offer formation and fellowship for their children on a regular basis.

Their life together revolves around an intentional path. Everything they do helps them to connect with God and one another, to grow in a relationship with Christ and one another, and by serving Christ through service to others. This, they believe, can transform all into the living, breathing disciples that we all hope to become!

Please check out the St. Catherine’s website: http://www.siennachurch.org/ or call 281-778-2046 to learn more about the specific ministries and the many opportunities for Spiritual Growth, Fellowship, and Service.

SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICES

8 A.M. and 10:30 A.M.

NURSERY CARE AVAILABLE

SUNDAY SCHOOL AT 10:15 A.M.