St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church reflects community in diversity

St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church, 4747 Sienna Parkway, is a reflection of the surrounding communities both in its diversity and in the age of its members.

Nineteen nationalities are represented in the congregation. Its small group ministry allows people to engage in regular study and discussion about the “things of the faith.” The church offers formation and fellowship for children on a regular basis as well.

Life together revolves around an intentional path. Everything we do helps us connect with God and one another to grow in a relationship with Christ and one another, and by serving Christ through service to others. This, we believe, can transform all into the living, breathing disciples that we all hope to become.

Visit St. Catherine’s website at www.siennachurch.org or call 281-778-2046 to learn more about the specific ministries and the many opportunities for spiritual growth, fellowship, and service.

Worship services are Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. Nursery care is available.