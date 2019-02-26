St. Patrick’s Day Golf Scramble is March 15

The Exchange Club of Missouri City will hold its 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Golf Scramble March 15 at the Quail Valley Golf Course. Pictured are Leeann Stidham, gold sponsor, David Andrews, golf professional, and Dr. Elissa Wedemeyer, gold sponsor. (Submitted photo)

The Exchange Club of Missouri City’s 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Golf Scramble will be held March 15 at the Quail Valley Golf Course.

The five-person teams will play on Quail Valley’s El Dorado Course. Registration and the driving range open at 10:30 a.m. Each player will receive a hat, towel, kooze, lunch, dinner, and free drinks on the course. Lunch will be served before the noon Handicapped Florida Shotgun start.

Trophies and prize money will be awarded for gross and net winners. A catfish dinner buffet and silent and live auction will finish off the day. A raffle will be held for a new golf cart or set of custom irons. Raffle tickets are $20 each and winners do not have to be present to win.

The Exchange Club of Missouri City donates thousands of dollars each year to The Escape Center, Bethel Ministry, Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, college scholarships to local high school students, Fort Bend CASA, Tip of The Spear, Casa de Esperanza, Boy Scouts of America, Fort Bend Women’s Center, and many other worthwhile causes in the community.

There are many ways to support our tournament through sponsorships that include a team and name recognition on towels, hats, koozes, hole signs, and lunch and dinner banners. Visit exchangeclubmc.org or their Facebook page for registration forms and more information. For more information, call Richard Gross at 832-466-5211.