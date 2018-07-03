Stafford junior wide receiver Will Perro caught a touchdown during the Spartans’ 48-46 triple overtime loss to China Spring on Thursday in College Station. The Stafford 7-on-7 team qualified for the state 7-on-7 rournament for the fourth time in five years last week in College Station. The Spartans gained valuable experience, with three losses by a total of four points. Stafford will look to build upon its 7-on-7 success when it begins football practice on Aug. 6. The Spartans will open the season on Aug. 31 at Katy Paetow. (Submitted photo)