Stafford AD, football coach resigns

Stafford Municipal School District Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Ron Counter recently resigned from Stafford to take a similar position at Morton Ranch High School in the Katy ISD.

In a press release, Stafford MSD extended its appreciation to Counter, who coached the Spartans football program the best stretch in school history. From 2013-16, he won 38 games and lost 12. Stafford reached the playoffs four times (after three previous playoff appearances between 1983-2012), won an area championship, a district championship and four bi-district championships.

This season, Stafford reached the Class 4A Regional Championship Game, falling to eventual state champion, Carthage, 27-26. Three Spartans from that team have committed to Division I universities.

“Coach Counter left the Spartan program in better shape than he inherited it,” Stafford MSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic said. “We appreciate his efforts at Stafford MSD – The Home of Champions. Now, it’s time to take the program to the next level. More specifically, we’re going to become a household name, state-wide, academically and athletically.”

Bostic promised a vigorous search for the next coach and athletic director.