Stafford advances in boys soccer playoffs

The Stafford High boys soccer team advanced to the UIL Class 4A Regional Semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Livingston in the regional quarterfinals on Friday night in Channelview.

The Spartans advanced to the regional semifinals for the third time in four seasons. Stafford has won 10 postseason games since the beginning of the 2016 season. The Spartans will face the Palestine Wildcats at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, in College Station.

The winner will play Fulshear or Lumberton in the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in College Station. Stafford split a pair of games with district rival Fulshear, and lost to Lumberton, 1-0, in January, in the Huffman-Hargrave Tournament.

On Friday, Stafford senior Jesus Iniguez scored the game’s lone goal. He has four goals through three playoff games. The Spartans now have two postseason shutout this season.