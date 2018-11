Stafford High junior wide receiver Will Perro caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie Thursday’s game at 7, just before halftime. The Spartans went on to defeat Houston Furr, 21-15. Senior running back Tu’Shawn Wilson rushed for two touchdowns for the Spartans (3-5, 2-2), who are now one victory away from reaching the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years. Stafford will host Houston North Forest at 7 p.m. Friday in its regular season home finale. (Submitted photo)