Stafford boys track continues recent success at state meet

The good times for the Stafford High School Boys Track & Field Team continue to roll.

The Spartans finished in the top two at the UIL Class 4A Meet for the fourth time in five seasons. Stafford won the 2016 Class 4A Championship and finished second in 2015, 2017 and 2019. They earned a second-place finish on Saturday, while scoring in just four events (all track events) at the Class 4A Meet in Austin.

Senior sprinter Ryan Martin went home with three medals – a gold, a silver and a bronze.

Martin set a personal record when he won the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.34 seconds. Martin anchored both the 4×100 Meter Relay and the 4×200 Meter Relay.

He was joined by sophomore Jaiden Walker and fellow seniors Tu’Shawn Wilson and Deon McIver on the 4×100 Relay, which finished second at 41.21 seconds.

On the 4×200, Martin was joined by McIver, junior Sterling Riles and Wilson. They finished third in 1:26.60 – only .03 seconds behind second-place Liberty Eylau. Riles finished fourth in the 400 Meter (48.89 seconds) for the second straight year.