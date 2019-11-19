Stafford business owner gives back to community

Noelle Muncy came across Kona Shaved Ice by chance while selling kettle corn at a farmer’s market in La Porte in 2017, when she and her daughter grabbed four refills of the tasty treat.

A little more than a year later, she wonders how she ever went without it and its mission. The company operates in more than 48 states with more than 1,000 trucks and has donated more than $65 million to charities, according to Muncy, who owns Kona Ice of Stafford.

“Probably their giving back was what drew me to them initially,” Muncy said. “As time went on I needed something more, and so I jumped on in with them.”

Muncy’s local franchise has donated more than $3,200 to the community in Stafford and surrounding areas in Fort Bend County and Houston since its inception in May 2018.

Though she lives in Sealy, the mobile business allows her to serve all over the county, with her primary benefactor being Stafford High School. Once just a vendor going around selling kettle corn at Houston-area markets, Muncy said she’s found an occupation that melds her love of people with the ability to serve wherever help is needed.

“I love dealing with the public, and I’m good at it. When I first saw the Kona truck, bells and whistles were going off in my head,” she said. “One thing leads to another, and my number one love is seeing their faces.”

At every Thursday and Friday night home game throughout Stafford’s football season, which concluded last Friday with a first-round playoff loss, there was Muncy – sometimes with her daughters Taryn and Parker – outside the stadium selling treats for players, community members and fans.

Along with making donations to Stafford High School and Fort Bend ISD schools such as Barbara Jordan Elementary in Richmond and Burton Elementary in Fresno, Muncy also has provided free shaved ice at events such as Meadows Place’s Monarch Day on Oct. 5 and the neighborhood’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 25. It’s her small way of giving back.

“I truly just love every single time I see a little kid’s face light up or see them start jumping up and down,” she said.

From the discovery of Kona at that La Porte Sip ‘N Stroll in 2017 to now, Muncy wouldn’t trade the road she’s taken for anything.

“You get such a feeling of, ‘I absolutely love my job,’ when you see the kids,” she said. “It’s amazing.”