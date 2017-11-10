Stafford falls to West Columbia, prepares for Needville

After a 20-7 loss to West Columbia, Stafford will go on the road for just the second time this season to play Needville.

Stafford (2-3, 1-1) is 1-0 on the road this season and has won four of its past five road games. Stafford and Needville are the only two Class 4A schools in Fort Bend County. The Blue Jays (4-1, 1-1) narrowly missed the playoffs last season, but the first half of the 2017 season has gone well for them. They’re averaging 45 points per game (and 471.8 yards per game), and they just scored a 37-34 upset of defending 12-4A champion El Campo – their first victory over the Ricebirds in school history.

Stafford has held opponents to 20 points or less in four of its first five games this season. Stafford’s defense is allowing just 222.2 yards per game (second in 12-4A). Junior linebacker Kenny Savanah Jr. has a team-best 27 tackles on the season.

Friday’s game will be just the second time the Spartans will face a pass-oriented opponent. Navasota was the first on Sept. 22.

Blue Jays junior quarterback Kenny Hrncir, a transfer from West Texas, is the second-leading passer in 12-4A with 1,260 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Stafford has won three consecutive games against the Blue Jays, including 39-15 last year on

homecoming. The teams didn’t play between 2010-2013. Needville last defeated Stafford in 2009. With four games remaining in the season, Stafford has a chance to earn a record sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

After Needville, Stafford will return home to face Brazosport (4-1, 1-0) on homecoming night (7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20).