Stafford forfeits first three football games

Stafford High School discovered that an ineligible player played in the first three football games of the season and forfeited those wins.

On Monday the school district announced that a varsity football player – who met academic standards but didn’t meet the attendance threshold – played in the first three non-district football games. As a result, Stafford forfeited those three games and took corrective steps to ensure a similar oversight does not happen again.

Stafford’s record is now 1-3, not 4-0. The forfeits do not affect district competition, since that begins on Friday.

“We are ready to put this unfortunate error behind us and move forward with the rest of the season,” district spokesman Michael Sudhalter said.

Sudhalter said the player didn’t play much in the games, but after consulting with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) the decision was made to forfeit the games he participated in. Those games included the 33-13 win over North Forest, the 47-35 win over Calhoun and the 42-0 win over Bellville.

The player did not participate in Stafford’s 51-6 victory at Navasota last Friday, therefore that non-district game will count.

The Spartans will open 12-4A Division I district competition at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Bay City (2-2) at Spartan Stadium.