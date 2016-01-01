how to get your psychiatrist to prescribe xanax generic xanax maoi xanax interaction

Stafford girls basketball sets playoff goal

By Stafford SMD COMMUNICATIONS

spartanslogoSpeed and athleticism should make the Stafford High girls basketball team competitive this season, said Lady Spartans second-year head coach Miyoshi Oliver.

Stafford returns two starters from last season’s team – junior point guard Corri Butler and sophomore forward Chaunta Thomas, who played varsity as a freshman last season. Oliver, who led Tarleton State to two NCAA Division II tournaments as a player, is optimistic about this year’s squad, which returns a total of six letterwinners. They hope to return to the playoffs for the second time in four years.

Brenda Imarenezor, who enjoyed a successful season with the SHS volleyball team, Alyssa Jackson, Rodas Brhanemeskel, MaKayla McKenzie and Deja Gardiner are among the returners for Stafford. Jackson and Brhanemeskel earned All-District honors last season.

There will also be five newcomers to the varsity team – all sophomores.

The former Galveston Ball head coach is in her eighth overall year at Stafford (second as head coach).

The Lady Spartans open 4A-25 competition on Jan. 6 at Needville. Oliver said Stafford will need to make the most of its opportunities on offense.

“We have to limit turnovers and not being afraid to take open shots,” Oliver said.

