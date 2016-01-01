Stafford girls basketball sets playoff goal

By Stafford SMD COMMUNICATIONS

Speed and athleticism should make the Stafford High girls basketball team competitive this season, said Lady Spartans second-year head coach Miyoshi Oliver.

Stafford returns two starters from last season’s team – junior point guard Corri Butler and sophomore forward Chaunta Thomas, who played varsity as a freshman last season. Oliver, who led Tarleton State to two NCAA Division II tournaments as a player, is optimistic about this year’s squad, which returns a total of six letterwinners. They hope to return to the playoffs for the second time in four years.

Brenda Imarenezor, who enjoyed a successful season with the SHS volleyball team, Alyssa Jackson, Rodas Brhanemeskel, MaKayla McKenzie and Deja Gardiner are among the returners for Stafford. Jackson and Brhanemeskel earned All-District honors last season.

There will also be five newcomers to the varsity team – all sophomores.

The former Galveston Ball head coach is in her eighth overall year at Stafford (second as head coach).

The Lady Spartans open 4A-25 competition on Jan. 6 at Needville. Oliver said Stafford will need to make the most of its opportunities on offense.

“We have to limit turnovers and not being afraid to take open shots,” Oliver said.