Stafford has a record 10 seniors set to play college football

Eight Stafford High seniors signed with their respective colleges and universities on Wednesday morning (National Signing Day), joining two of their classmates who graduated from high school a semester early.

This is the highest number of college football signees in the 30-year history of Stafford High School. It is no surprise, considering the Spartans enjoyed their best season on the field, advancing to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Fortunately for Spartan fans, the dynamic running back duo of Cameron Montgomery (Rice) and James Brown (Houston Baptist) are attending universities close to home, which will allow family and friends to watch most of their games. Montgomery, the reigning Class 4A 100-meter champion, said he also plans on running track for Rice University.

The signees are: Cameron Montgomery (running back) Rice, Kameron Hill (lineman) Abilene Christian, James Brown (running back) Houston Baptist, Moses Horn (lineman) Texas A&M-Kingsville, David Allison (defensive back), Texas A&M Kingsville, Edwin Godfrey (defensive back), Howard Payne University, Eric Reid (lineman), Dordt College, and Charles Hester, Blinn College.

The Stafford High football team enjoyed its best season in school history last fall, advancing to the UIL Class 4A state quarterfinals. They lost to eventual state champion, Carthage, 27-26.

Two Spartans – wide receiver Hezekiah Jones (Texas A&M) and safety Jalen Pitre (Baylor) – graduated early and enrolled in their respective universities. Both Jones and Pitre had signing ceremonies last year. Jones, an ESPN 4-Star recruit, is a member of the Aggies’ recruiting class, which ranks No. 9 nationally.