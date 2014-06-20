Stafford honors Craig Robertson

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

On Friday Stafford High School honored Craig Robertson as the first inductee into the Stafford Athletic Hall of Honor.

Robertson is a 2006 graduate of Stafford High School and is a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints.

The purpose of the Athletic Hall of Honor is to recognize the excellent athletes and teams that have competed as Stafford Spartans over the past 34 years. Honorees are determined by the administration and athletic director.

Robertson was a four-sport star at Stafford, where he earned 11 varsity letters, was named to the Academic Honor Roll, and was a member of the Student Council.

“I owe a lot to my football coach, Mike Konicki, and my basketball coach, Greg Devers. I was the class clown and they taught me to be a leader,” Robertson said. “They were like second fathers to me.”

In his senior football season, he had 101 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles and was voted first team all-district for defense and second team for offense. His junior season he was second team all-district for both offense and defense.

“Craig played multiple positions in football. He was the starting defensive end and tight end, and when we needed to make a long pass, we used Craig’s arm strength to make those plays. He was also a punter and the kicker for extra points,” Greg Devers said. “During Craig’s junior year, Stafford made the playoffs for the second time in school history under the leadership of Coach Mike Konicki.” Devers is currently the head basketball coach at Coldspring-Oakhurst High School.

“My best memory is my senior football season. I had been playing with that group of guys for a lot of years, and we realized this would be our last season to be together,” Robertson said.

“Craig also excelled on the basketball court. He was Newcomer of the Year his sophomore season, and 1st Team All-District his junior year. His senior year was phenomenal. He was District Most Valuable Player, 1st Team All District, 4A All-Region Team and 4A All State Team. Craig was also selected to play in the TABC All-Star game,” Devers said. “Craig led the Spartan basketball team to a undefeated district championship his junior year even though we were picked to come in 5th in the district. His senior year he led the Spartans to the 4A Final 4 State Championship before losing to a very talented Dallas Roosevelt team. The Spartans defeated four straight ranked teams to achieve the goals we had set out at the beginning of the season. Craig averaged 22.4 points a game his senior year, and led the team in rebounding.”

Robertson also excelled in baseball where he was recognized for 1st Team All-District honors in both his junior and senior years. His senior year his batting average was .487 and he stole 21 bases.

“Craig was every high school coaches dream. He excelled both on and off the field. He was respectful of his teachers, coaches, and fellow students, which I believe can be attributable to being raised by a great set of parents. I am very proud to have coached an exceptional athlete as well as an exceptional man,” Devers said.

Robertson earned a scholarship to the University of North Texas where he played for four seasons. His freshman year he earned honorable mention on the Scout.com Freshman All-America team, and won the Byron Gross Award for the team’s most outstanding linebacker. His sophomore year he earned honorable mention on the All Sun Belt Conference team and was second on the team in tackles. His junior year he led the team in tackles and again received honorable mention to the all-conference team. In his senior year, he was among the leaders in tackles and sacks.

Robertson was not drafted in 2011 but was signed by the Cleveland Browns. He played four seasons in Cleveland where he averaged 84 tackles per season and intercepted six passes. As a free agent after last season, he signed a three-year, $5 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

“I signed with the Saints because I like their winning attitude and tradition,” Robertson said. “I want to be part of a winner.”

Through the first three games of this NFL season, Robertson is leading the league in tackles.