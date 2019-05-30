Stafford JROTC advances to championship competition

After advancing through two phases of online competition, the Stafford High School Army JROTC team of Jaden Tran, Jason Luong, Bodhi Hendrickson and Malachi Martz will compete in person at the 2019 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl championship event in Washington, D.C. June 21-25.

Held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, the event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command, JROTC Headquarters and conducted by the College Options Foundation.

Stafford’s JROTC team earned top scores out of the 1,411 Army JROTC teams that competed from around the world, and is one of the 32 Army JROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to the championship event in DC.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, students were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, Math and Science.

The winner of the U.S. Army JROTC Academic Championship will compete against the winners of the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy JROTC Academic Bowls in the JROTC Joint Service Academic Bowl Championship.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students.

By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education.

Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for over a decade.

