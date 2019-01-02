Stafford MSD board member named to Gulf Coast board

Stafford Municipal School District Board Vice President Xavier Herrera was named to the Gulf Coast Area Association of School Boards’ Board of Directors recently.

Herrera is currently in his second term as a Stafford MSD trustee. He previously served as board secretary. A longtime Stafford resident, Herrera graduated from the University of Houston. He and his wife, Princilla, are the parents of three sons

– two Stafford MSD graduates and a current Stafford High freshman.

Herrera is currently a board member with the Mexican American School Board Association. He is also chair of the Stafford MSD board’s legislative committee.

The GCAASB is a voluntary organization composed of more than 50 school boards in the Greater Houston area to enhance the quality of education for public school children in the Texas Gulf Coast area by providing education and information to local school boards and creating an opportunity for local school boards to impact legislation affecting the public schools.