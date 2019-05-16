Stafford MSD celebrates new admin building

The Stafford Municipal School District celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of its new administration building on May 7.

Stafford MSD superintendent Robert Bostic and school board president Christopher Caldwell welcomed guests to the program at the Stafford Civic Center.

The new $7.7 million administration building creates a significant landmark on the campus, spanning about 26,000 square feet on a site situated just southwest of the current administration building. The interior of the building reflects the district’s campus history with themes utilizing vibrant, energy-centric graphics in the main lobby. The first floor will include the main lobby, board room, a small café, a memorabilia showcase, staff offices and lounge. The room will eventually host SMSD board meetings, public meetings, conferences, trainings and more.

Meanwhile, the buildingS second floor will include the superintendent’s suite, executive offices and a conference room.

