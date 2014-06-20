Stafford MSD dedicates more resources to students, teachers

When the Stafford Municipal School District Board of Trustees collaborated with the Stafford City Council to pass a 14-0 balanced budget in August, the two governmental bodies budgeted conservatively.

After an unforeseen number of students chose to enroll at Stafford MSD, the district learned it would not have to send money back to the state government in Austin. It was a victory for local education, and as a result, the SMSD board chose to invest those funds locally.

“As the dust settled, decisions to reinvest significant dollars into the students, teachers, academic programs, and facilities had been made,” SMSD Board President Auturo Jackson said. “The board decided unanimously to focus on the students and teachers. Each of these actions moving forward will directly impact students, and student success.”

Among the district’s plans, as determined by SMSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic and the board of trustees, are the following:

– Hire two full-time teachers;

– Hire district-wide translator/interpreter services;

– Complete the Literacy Initiative;

– Complete Phase I of the Math Initiative;

– Add an agriculture barn trailer;

– Advanced Placement/Gifted Coordinator Services;

– Stafford College & Career Center/dual credit materials and supplies, welding equipment, auto shop, leadership, (3-D printer), (capital needs and materials);

– Culinary arts stoves to replace the bakers grade ovens and to meet dual credit standards from Houston Community College;

– Contractor to set up curriculum, TEA guidance and scope and sequence for piloting an entrepreneurship course;

– Large Knox boxes for emergency responders;

– Contracted social work services to aid students and families;

– Bring on board a 7-12 retired educator/coach to aid in coaching, developing, and mentoring student athletes;

– 10 MOTOROLA phones/radios for better staff communication;

– Sound system for competition gym;

– Supplies (campus enrollment adjustment) for all five campuses;

– Community involvement/tech upgrade;

– UIL academic/athletic travel;

– and a baseball field upgrade.

In a separate action, the board took a step further toward enhancing student success. Based on year-end budget projections, Stafford MSD is slated to come in under budget several hundred thousand dollars. The board again voted unanimously to spend dollars on:

– Facility improvements at the high school;

– Replacing laptop computers for teachers;

– Cameras for special education classrooms;

– and upgrading the sound system at Spartan Stadium.

“It’s a new day in SMSD,” Bostic said. “Student success is our top priority, and we are grateful that the board of trustees has moved forward to make these student-centric improvements a priority in 2016-17.”