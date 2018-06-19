Stafford MSD hires Hynes as Stafford Elementary principal

The Stafford Municipal School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Twyla Hynes as the new principal of Stafford Elementary School.

“I’m ready to take the bull by the horns and get going,” Hynes said. “I want to build camaraderie and spirit in the building. We want to people to feel enthusiasm and sense the energy in the building.”

Hynes, who has 22 years of experience in public education, arrived at Stafford Primary School as an assistant principal in 2014.

When Stafford Primary (pre-kindergarten through first grade) and Stafford Elementary (grades 2-4) merged last summer, Hynes was promoted to associate principal at Stafford Elementary.

She succeeds Dr. Valerie Orum, who is retiring. Stafford Elementary has reached high levels of success in recent years, including a ranking among the top 1 percent of elementary schools in Texas.

“I learned a lot from Dr. Orum – she was a great mentor, and I learned a lot about staying calm under pressure,” said Hynes, who has served as an SMSD summer school principal for three years.

Stafford Elementary Associate Principal Jeffery Williams and Assistant Principal Ileana Duran-Reyes will return in 2018-19, with a third assistant principal set to fill Hynes’ former position.

Born in the Longview area, Hynes grew up in Brookshire and graduated from Royal ISD there. She worked as an assistant principal and school counselor at Royal ISD for most of her career, but she wanted a new challenge.

Hynes chose Stafford MSD because of its small school environment and strong academic record. Hynes earned a master’s degree in educational administration/school counseling from Prairie View A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in English/speech communication, also from PVAMU.

Hynes is married to a teacher/coach from another Houston area school district and has three children.