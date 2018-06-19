Stafford MSD teacher of the year receives free summer vehicle lease

Classic Chevrolet of Sugar Land presented Stafford Municipal School District Teacher of the Year Ashley Bratcher with a complimentary lease for June, July and August.

Shortly after Stafford Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic announced that Bratcher was the District Teacher of the Year, Ray Aguilar, community relations director at Classic Chevrolet, presented Bratcher with the option of driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu or a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox for the month of June.

Bratcher, who just completed her sixth year as a math and science teacher at Stafford Elementary School, chose the Equinox. Aguilar invited her to the Classic dealership to pick out a new vehicle for the months of July and August, respectively.

A native of Fort Bend County, Bratcher graduated from Hightower High School and Texas A&M University before earning a master’s in education from Concordia University.

She was selected by her peers as Elementary Campus Teacher of the Year and was one of four finalists in the district Teacher of the Year.

The 2017-18 school year marks the second time in three years that a Stafford Elementary teacher won District Teacher of the Year. The campus was ranked in the top 1 percent of Texas elementary schools, and its assistant principal, Ileana Duran-Reyes, won teacher of the year last year as a Stafford Intermediate School teacher. Stafford Elementary Associate Principal Twyla Hynes was named the district’s Administrator of the Year.

Bratcher was honored to receive teacher of the year honors and began crying tears of joy when Aguilar told her about the free car lease.

“I enjoy teaching because I believe education is life-changing,” Bratcher said. “Every day I come to work, I know that I am making a positive on a child’s education, and therefore, their lives. I also enjoy it because I love my students. I enjoy working for Stafford MSD because of the close-knit community.”

Bratcher is a talented singer who regularly performs in church. She uses her singing abilities to teach mathematics, through catchy songs.