Stafford murder suspect back in custody

One of the suspects in a 2018 Stafford murder who had been wanted by police since allegedly removing his ankle monitor earlier this year is back in custody.

Giuseppe Briguglio, 20, was arrested Tuesday in Southern California and brought to the Fort Bend County jail on Thursday, according to Alfredo Perez with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

Briguglio was charged with murder in connection with Wilbert Outlaw II’s death in January 2018 and indicted by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury three months later. In addition to the murder charge, Briguglio was also wanted for failure to obey a court order.

According to Perez, Briguglio was arrested Tuesday for obstruction of justice, before L.A. County police discovered he was wanted in connection with Outlaw II’s death.

Briguglio had been wanted since February after allegedly removing his ankle monitor. He previously went on the run during the initial murder investigation and failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance in Fort Bend County’s 240th District Court on Feb. 4.

Sgt. Michael Ramirez with the Stafford Police Department previously said the department’s investigators, along with investigators from the Texas Rangers, tracked Briguglio and another suspect – Jessica Lynn Musante, who also was charged with murder and remains in custody – to a home in Ansonia, Conn., on Jan. 11, 2018, and arrested them the following day. Briguglio was released on bail Aug. 11, 2018.