Stafford Police Department receives Recognized Law Enforcement Agency award

On June 18, the Stafford Police Department received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

Begun in 2006, the recognition program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 168 best business practices for Texas law enforcement. The best practices were carefully developed by Texas law enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights.

The best practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

This voluntary process required the Stafford Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. Beginning in July 6, 2017, the department began the lengthy process to become a Recognized law enforcement agency by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. This final on-site review took place on June 5. The on-site review is conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of the state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Recognition Committee for final analysis and decision to award Recognized status.

On June 18, the department was notified that it had been awarded the “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” award. Stafford Police Department becomes the 146th agency in the state to be so recognized. The process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure the citizens of Stafford that their police department is conforming to the current state of the art in law enforcement.