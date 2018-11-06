Stafford police seek info in murder of Marshan Parker

On June 18, 2015, at approximately 1 a.m., Stafford Police Department officers responded to an emergency call in reference to a shooting in the 11200 block of West Airport Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a red 2014 Ford Focus in the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 feeder and West Airport Boulevard. According to witnesses, a dark colored, unknown make or model, passenger car drove up beside the red Ford Focus and shot several rounds into the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found the driver, identified as 23-year-old Marshan Parker, who had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Stafford Police Department is seeking any information that will aid in the positive identification of any suspects involved in this cold case. Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

Information that leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn the tipster up to $5,000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.