Stafford police seek skimmer suspect

On May 2, at approximately 5:50 p.m., a patron of the Circle K store at 2939 S. Main St. in Stafford was using the automatic teller machine inside the store when he felt something unusual while removing his card.

The patron tugged on the card reader and a device that was substantially similar to the actual card reader came off of the ATM. Subsequent investigation revealed that a man had entered the store several hours earlier and possibly placed this device on the ATM. The man is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with black hair and beard, wearing a black shirt, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, ripped blue jeans and black socks.

The man was driving what appears to be a silver Audi four-door station wagon (likely a model between 2000 and 2004), with no front license plate, a sun roof, and luggage rails.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person of interest, or feel that you may have been a victim, should contact Stafford Police Department Detective Ceballos at 281-261-3950 or 281-261-3987.