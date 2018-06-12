Stafford promotes Montano to head boys basketball coach

Six years ago, David Montano became a head basketball coach for the first time.

In five seasons (2012-17) at La Marque High – a former district opponent of Stafford’s located in Galveston County – Montano went 128-59 with two trips to the state semifinals and four district championships.

Last week, Montano was promoted to head basketball coach after one season as an assistant at Stafford. He said he is ready to be a head coach again.

“In addition to basketball, I teach life lessons on being responsible and accountable,” Montano said. “We’re going to formulate a plan depending on the players we have on the roster. I like to play a lot of post players. A lot of teams have gotten away from that in recent years.”

Montano grew up in Donna, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, where he played football, basketball and track. He competed in football and track at Texas A&M-Kingsville where he earned both a master’s and bachelor’s degrees. He also coached both of those sports at A&M-Kingsville.

He made his foray into high school coaching at a pair of schools in South Texas – 2A Premont and 3A Corpus Christi West Oso.

In 2011, an opportunity to coach football, basketball and track at La Marque arose. Montano coached the secondary in football and joined the basketball program as an assistant.

A year later, Montano was promoted to head basketball coach. His team went 26-11 and gave eventual national/state champion Houston Yates all it could handle for three quarters in a regional championship game loss.

Montano then guided La Marque – a program that had just one state semifinal appearance prior to his arrival – to consecutive state semifinal appearances in 2014-15 and 2015-16, respectively.

He arrived at Stafford last summer as the defensive coordinator for the Stafford football team, leading the best defense in the district, which included linebacker Noah Nelson signing with Texas Lutheran University.

Earlier this month, Montano coached his first track and field gold medalist, Kenneth Bodwin. Bodwin won gold medals in the 300-meter hurdles and high jump.

Stafford has a strong history in boys basketball with a state championship in 1992 and a total of six trips to the state semifinals. The program started in the mid 1980s. The Spartans have never gone more than a decade without a trip to the state semifinals and from 2006-10, they qualified for it three times.

In addition to being an assistant coach on a Stafford boys basketball team, Montano coached the junior varsity to a 17-5 record, 8-1 in district.