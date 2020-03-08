Stafford punches ticket to boys’ state tournament

It has been a season to remember so far for the Stafford boys basketball team.

The Spartans created another memory Saturday afternoon and continued one of the best seasons in school history.

Stafford defeated Boerne, the 16th-ranked team in Class 4A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, 49-48 in a 4A Region IV final to secure its spot in the state tournament. After trailing 20-18 at halftime, the Spartans roared back to win their 32nd game of the season and punch their ticket to San Antonio.

This will be the Spartans’ sixth trip to the state tournament and first since the 2009-10 season as they seek their first state championship in nearly 30 years. Stafford won its only state basketball title as a 3A program in 1992.

The Spartans will face Oak Cliff Faith Family (23-13), the third-ranked team in 4A, in the state semifinals.