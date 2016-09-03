Stafford starts 3-0 with 42-0 victory over Bellville
The Stafford High football team defeated Bellville, 42-0, on Senior Night last Friday in Stafford.
Stafford High junior quarterback Walter White completed 9 of 10 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans (3-0) earned their first shutout since 2013. Spartans senior running back Cam Montgomery rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Spartans improved to 15-1 at home under head coach Ron Counter.
The Spartans visit Navasota (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, in their non-district finale. The Rattlers have won two state championships in the past five years, but the Spartans are ready for the challenge.