Stafford student gets scholarship from Texans, Reliant Energy

Jesus Iniguez carried on a proud Stafford High School tradition this week.

The Stafford High senior became the third SHS student in four years to earn a $5,000 scholarship from the Houston Texans and Reliant Energy. The scholarship is awarded to only eight high school seniors in the Greater Houston area. Iniguez joins Anthony Montilva (2015) and Taten Blue (2016) as winners of the elite honor.

The common thread is SHS advanced placement history teacher Oseas Romero – a Stafford High graduate himself – who nominated all three students. Iniguez was grateful to learn that he was awarded the scholarship. The Texans will officially present the scholarship during their Dec. 9 home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s pretty special,” Iniguez said. “You don’t think anyone is look at you, and then, they do. It gives you fuel to be ambitious. If other people believe in you, it makes you want to believe in yourself more.”

Iniguez plans to double major in college, with business being one of the majors. He is undecided on his second major. He excels academically and is currently enrolled in AP English and AP government courses. He plans to play NCAA Division I soccer at Southern Methodist University in Dallas or Furman University in Greenville, S.C.

Iniguez has played varsity soccer for Stafford since his freshman year, reaching the regional semifinals twice in three seasons. Last season, Iniguez recorded an eight-save shutout in a 1-0 second round playoff win over Cleveland. In the next round (regional quarterfinals), he scored both goals in the Spartans’ 2-1 win at Wharton.

“I enjoy high school soccer,” said Iniguez, who also plays club soccer. “I like the crowd and the fans, traveling with teammates and the memories and experiences you gain from it.”