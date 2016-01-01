Stafford third grader raises funds for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

By Stafford MSD Communications

Lydia Mathew looked around her house and saw plenty of toys she hadn’t used in a while.

So the Stafford Elementary School third grade student told her parents she wished to sell the toys and donate the proceeds to a worthy cause. Around the same time, Stafford Elementary and Stafford Primary schools partnered for Pennies for Patients to donate money to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

After selling the toys accumulated over the years, Mathew received $105. Instead of putting the proceeds towards ice cream or new toys, it went directly to Pennies for Patients.

Stafford Elementary and Stafford Primary have been able to donate a total of approximately $6,000 since the program started in the fall of 2014. Mathew’s donation was the single largest pledge yet.

She was recognized as Stafford Elementary’s Student of the Month for April, and the Pennies for Patients program hosted a pizza party for her class, due to her accomplishments.

“It makes me feel really proud,” Mathew said. “I plan on donating more money in the future. It was an easy way to raise money for charity.”

Mathew’s favorite subjects are reading, math and science. She recently finishied her third grade year in Nathaniel Budden’s class. Budden was the Stafford Elementary May Teacher of the Month.