Stafford to hold special mayoral election

The city of Stafford is moving forward with the process of finding a successor to fill Leonard Scarcella’s unexpired mayoral term.

Scarcella, the longest-serving mayor in the United States, died last month, leaving a vacancy in a mayoral term that expires in 2023.

On Wednesday, the city will call for a special election that will be held Nov. 3 in conjunction with the city’s general election for three city council spots, according to City Secretary Tomika Lewis. The general election was originally scheduled for May 2, but postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least one person has explored throwing his hat in the ring to succeed Scarcella, and it’s a name familiar to area residents. Former Stafford City Council member A.J. Honore, who lost a mayoral election against Scarcella in 2019, announced July 10 that he is forming an exploratory committee to run for the spot. Honore has not yet made a final decision on whether to run again.

Honore said he believes the city needs a mayor with a “vision” for continuing the city’s zero property tax policy that Scarcella spearheaded.

“If I seek the office, it will be because I truly believe I can represent all the residents of Stafford during a very difficult time, especially those who currently have no active voice in City Hall,” he said in a news release. “Stafford is a great city, but I truly believe we need renewal, and the most important reform is to give the city back to its residents with a focus on the quality of life for residents over special interest of warehouses and developers.”

Lewis said the city has not appointed an acting or interim mayor, but that city council has elected a mayor pro tem to perform the mayor’s duties. Council member Wen Guerra is serving in that role.

Early voting for November’s election will run Oct. 19-30. The filing period for candidates to fill the vacant mayoral spot is July 18-Aug. 17.

For more information, visit the city’s elections page at staffordtx.gov/departments/city-secretary/elections.html.