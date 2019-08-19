Stafford to honor long-serving mayor Sept. 4

The city of Stafford will soon celebrate a milestone not many could reach.

Sept. 4 will mark the 50th anniversary of Leonard Scarcella’s taking an oath as Stafford’s mayor. He was re-elected to serve his 26th term in May.

The city of Stafford will host a “50 years of service” celebration for Scarcella at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Stafford Centre at 10505 Cash Rd.

Scarcella helped eliminate city property taxes in 1995. He also had a hand in the development of the Smart Financial Centre and Stafford Centre as well as education initiatives such as helping create the Stafford Municipal School District – which remains the only municipal school district in Texas – and expanding the presence of Houston Community College’s Southwest system, which has a campus in Stafford.