The Stafford High boys track team won the 4A regional championship last weekend in Kingsville. The Spartans have their sights set on a second UIL state championship in three years. Several Spartans qualified for the state meet, May 11-12, in Austin: Ryan Martin (100-meter, 200-meter), Kenneth Bodwin (high jump, 300 hurdles), and Sterling Riles (400-meter) and the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams. Pictured are team members at the regional meet. (Submitted photo)