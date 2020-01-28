Stafford vaults into District 25-4A lead

In a season of hot and cold streaks, the Stafford boys basketball team has been known for the extremes.

The Spartans have had multiple winning streaks of at least five games this season and also multiple losing streaks of at least four games. However, their current run has them in an enviable spot entering the final month of the regular season.

With the two wins last week, the Spartans (21-9, 6-0 District 25-4A) are ranked 20th in the latest Class 4A poll conducted by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and stand alone atop the district standings as the only 25-4A team that’s unbeaten in league play.

Heading into Tuesday night’s clash with second-place Fulshear, Stafford had won of eight of its last 10 games.

In other area boys action, Foluwaso Fashoro paced Ridge Point during its 2-0 week with 22 points and eight rebounds in a Jan. 21 win over Clements, while Clay Baldwin (18 points) and Caleb Hill (16 points) also put up strong games.

Ridge Point (19-8, 5-2) has now won three straight contests to push its way into third place in District 20-6A.

Hightower (22-5, 9-1), meanwhile, has resumed its winning ways with four straight wins following a loss to District 24-5A leader Shadow Creek on Jan. 10. In the Hurricanes’ Jan. 21 victory over Angleton, Kristopher O’Neal led them with 14 points, while Cameron Collins chipped in 11 of his own.

On the girls’ side, Ridge Point enjoyed two victories last week over Clements and Dulles to run its winning streak to four games to maintain its hold on 20-6A’s top spot. Marchelle Willis and Aleighyah Fontenot led the Lady Panthers (21-7, 8-1) with 21 points apiece in their Jan. 21 win over Clements.

The Hightower Lady Hurricanes (25-5, 11-1) reeled off two more wins last week against Angleton and Rosenberg Terry and are seventh in the most recent Class 5A rankings.

Meanwhile, the Dulles Lady Vikings (16-9, 7-2) remain in strong position in 20-6A despite Friday’s loss to Ridge Point. Jakiya Thompson led the way with 11 points against the Lady Panthers, while leading rebounder Teniola Kuyinu grabbed 11 boards in the loss.

BOYS

Jan. 21

Hightower 68, Angleton 39

Marshall 72, Rosenberg Terry 66

Ridge Point 67, Clements 54

Bush 37, Austin 34

Elkins 62, Dulles 58

Travis 74, Kempner 42

Stafford 63, Wharton 48

Jan. 24

Stafford 82, El Campo 28

Manvel 73, Willowridge 69

Ridge Point 57, Dulles 50

Hightower 82, Rosenberg Terry 66

Elkins 54, Austin 49

Travis 63, Bush 53

Kempner 58, Clements 52

GIRLS

Jan. 21

Ridge Point 70, Clements 50

Travis 45, Kempner 37

Hightower 63, Angleton 41

Dulles 73, Elkins 39

Wharton 56, Stafford 31

Jan. 24

Ridge Point 59, Dulles 47

Kempner 47, Clements 31

Bush 68, Travis 41

Hightower 72, Rosenberg Terry 43

Manvel 35, Willowridge 30

El Campo 49, Stafford 34