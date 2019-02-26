Stafford welcomes its first three-generation family

Danny Zamora Sr., his daughter Alyonna Gonzalez, and her son Victor Gonzalez comprise the first three-generation family in the Stafford MSD. (Submitted photo)

When Danny Zamora Sr. enrolled in the fourth grade at Stafford Municipal School District in 1985, he had no idea of the Spartan family tradition that would continue over the next three and a half decades.

Two of Zamora’s children graduated from Stafford MSD, and three more are currently enrolled in the district. His grandchild, Victor Gonzalez, is in kindergarten at Stafford Elementary.

While Stafford MSD has several families with two generations of students, the Zamora-Gonzalez family is believed to be the district’s first three generation family.

Zamora works for a valve company in Stafford. He competed in football, baseball and track for the Spartans. His middle school math teacher, Ms. Kelley, still teaches in the district.

“I love Stafford – it feels like home,” Zamora said.

His oldest child, Alyonna Gonzalez, attended SMSD from pre-K through 12th grade, graduating from the district in 2011. She returned as an employee and currently works as a life skills paraprofessional at Stafford Middle School. Some of her former teachers are now her colleagues.

“We grew up in Stafford and lived in Stafford our entire life,” Gonzalez said. “I love how Stafford is like a family, everyone knows everyone.”

Gonzalez’s son, Victor, is a kindergartner at Stafford Elementary School. Her older brother, Danny Jr., graduated from Stafford High and now serves in the U.S. Navy.

Her younger sisters, Cameron and Savannah Zamora, attend Stafford High where they play on the softball team, and the youngest sibling, Aubrey Zamora, attends Stafford Intermediate.