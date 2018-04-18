Stafford’s soccer star

Stafford High junior Jesus Iniguez recorded eight saves in a 1-0 win second round playoff victory over Cleveland on April 2. Four days later, coach Ruben Perez moved Iniguez to forward, and he scored both goals in a 2-1 regional quarterfinal win at Wharton. He has played a key role in leading boys soccer team to the UIL class 4A regional semifinals for the second time in three years (and only the third time in program history). The Spartans will face Center High at 11 a.m. Friday in the regional semifinals in College Station. Center is the same team that defeated Stafford, 2-0, in the 2016 regional quarterfinals. (Submitted photo)