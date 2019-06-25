Star announces Reader’s Choice Award winners

The residents of Fort Bend County have made their choices.

We’re proud to announce the winners of the fifth annual Fort Bend Star Reader’s Choice Awards in this week’s edition. Over the course of the last few weeks, voters cast their ballots for businesses of all types and sizes. Today, these top-notch businesses have a new trophy to put on their mantle – Reader’s Choice winner.

As your community newspaper, we love spotlighting these businesses and bringing their stories to you, the readers, because our mission is to help bring the community together. It’s a good reminder that we’re all in this together.

As we look forward to 2020, 2021 and beyond and Fort Bend County continues to grow, we hope that more readers will take a few moments each year to cast their ballot for the top businesses and services of Fort Bend. Encourage your friends and family to support the best in Fort Bend—whether it’s a mom-and-pop shop or a big box store.

Many of us already know where our favorite place is to go for a quick drink, to get a quick, quality haircut or for our home improvement needs. Now, the community knows about more of the high-quality businesses populating our slice of the Greater Houston srea.

Congratulations to the winners! If you haven’t visited some of these businesses, today is a great time to start.