Star celebrating 40 years with party – Special event is Saturday at Houston Museum of Natural History

It’s the Fort Bend Star’s 40th birthday bash and everyone is invited to attend.

The Star will celebrate its fourth decade with a party on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, 13016 University Blvd. The first 200 attendees will receive free admission to the event and the museum, with reduced museum admission prices until 2 p.m. All of the museum’s amenities will be available to all attendees.

Although admission is free and reduced, registration is requested online at www.fortbendstar.com.

In addition to being able to explore the museum, guests will be treated to a number of surprises. The Fort Bend Star will be giving away 300 commemorative T-shirts. There will be bounce houses for the children and food trucks from Il Primo Pizza, That’s My Dog, and That Ice.

Inside will be numerous vendor booths. Among them are Olympia Gymnastics and Tumbling, Advanced Dentistry, Signature Care Emergency Center, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Code Ninjas – Sugar Land, Colonial Oaks Senior Living, Dignity Memorial, Global Exchange, Green Mountain Energy, Grocery Delivery/DBA HelloFresh, Gulf Coast Donor Program “Be The Match,” Houston Community College-Southwest, Life Essentials Chiropractic, Southern Journeys, State Farm Insurance/ Lisa Sims, Sugar Land Skeeters – including an appearance by Swatson, Texas State Technical College, United Healthcare, Pool Scouts of Sugar Land, and UT Physicians.

The event is sponsored in part by Olympia Gymnastics and Tumbling; Advanced Dentistry, and Signature Care Emergency Center. Limited vendor space is still available by calling 281-690-4200.

The Fort Bend Star got its start in 1978 as The Southwest Star in eastern Fort Bend County. Based in the southwest part of the Houston metro area, the paper was launched by Beverly Carter to “provide news of local events, meetings, and honors, and to provide a media through which local businessmen and merchants can reach the consumer.”

Carter passed away in 2013 and the next year Jonathan McElvy and Frank Vasquez took over management. They purchased the Star and the Fort Bend Business Journal last year, adding it to their portfolio of publications that includes The Leader in the Heights, four weeklies in Charlotte, N.C., and more soon with the pending purchase of the Greensheet in Houston and Dallas.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with our friends and neighbors in Fort Bend County and celebrating 40 years of the Fort Bend Star,” Vasquez said. “It’s going to be a good time and we hope everyone will come out and celebrate with us.”