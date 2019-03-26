Star Spotter

As we wrap up the country’s Women in History Month honoring women’s contributions to society, the Fort Bend Star salutes the leadership, strength, courage and achievements of Mary Favre, a First Colony resident, who came to Sugar Land 25 years ago.

Little did she know that the day would come when she would be at the helm of the policy making board of the First Colony Community Service Association (FCCSA) as president.

Re-elected in January, Favre, who has served on the board since 2016, is joined by four other civic-minded women of the seven-member FCCSA policy makers – Vice President Phyllis Murray, Treasurer Andrea Lewman, Hillary Goldstein and Fran Steele. These elected volunteer officials are responsible for governing the operations of the association along with cohorts Rick Conely and Noel Mascarenhas, all working to make the community better. In those roles, they, too, honor the intentions of the first settlers brought by Stephen F. Austin to build the community. And among the first settlers, in accordance with historic records, were women, who no doubt, endeavored and inspired.

The celebration of women history month came into being to acknowledge that contributions by women may have been unsung and unrecognized, perhaps unpremeditated. To remedy the recognition negligence in light of the joint role of men and women’s contributions to our society, a presidential proclamation endorsed by Congress has been in place for over 30 years for this month to bring women into focus.

In the name of impacting changes for the betterment in our community, last year Favre was presented a Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce “favorite citizen” annual award for volunteering, sponsoring and serving on the many boards of local area nonprofit organizations contributing one of the most valuable assets – time. The women in history month tribute to Favre further attests her impactful role and selfless concern for others. Favre and her late husband Carl created the C&M Favre Foundation over 10 years ago as a giving vehicle to the community. When she moved to Sugar Land, Favre said she knew the area would help her heal. In turn, she has had a hand in “healing” different components of the community and some of its members by way of mitigating oppressive situations and circumstances… many times, anonymously.

About her first association with this area, the FCCSA president said, “I was engaged to Carl, and the day I was diagnosed with breast cancer, Jan. 24, 1994, I came to live in Sugar Land.”

At the time, Carl was the general counsel of Sugarland Properties, which developed First Colony. After having married him, the couple resided in Crescent Lakes, and in spite of Favre’s health issue then, she embraced the community with uncompensated service as she continues to this day. But, “how well I have been compensated,” said Favre, “The benefits of living in Sugar Land, so rich in Texas history, is way over any material thing to be had. The people here are committed to excellence and I get to live among them.”

With Favre as FCCSA president, we’re told to look for fresh, strategic and novel solutions to further meet the needs of one of the city’s mature, master planned communities that some say put Sugar Land on the map.