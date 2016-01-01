Stars are coming out at Smart Financial Centre

If you build it, they will come – “they” being A-list celebrities and entertainers.

The Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land is still more than a month away from its grand opening and already the schedule for the first few months of 2017 is quickly filling. The Sugar Land arts and entertainment venue has been steadily announcing new shows to its star-studded lineup, including the recent additions of Tony Bennett, Sting and Billy Crystal.

Smart Financial Centre will hold its grand opening in January with performances by Jerry Seinfeld on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., followed by a performance by Don Henley on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

The following are recent announcements made by the theater:

KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Broadway sensation Kristin Chenoweth will take the stage at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. Chenoweth will lend her iconic voice to perform songs from throughout her career, including Broadway favorites and tracks from her newly released album, The Art of Elegance. Tickets for the performance are available now at Ticketmaster.com and SmartFinancialCentre.net.

“Kristin Chenoweth is a dynamic performer, who captures the audience’s attention both on screen and the stage,” said Randy Bloom, general manager of Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. “Her strong voice and stage presence showcases the range of talent that we will continue to host at the venue.”

Kristin Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony award-winning actress, whose career encompasses stage, television, film and voiceovers. Chenoweth has wowed audiences in numerous Broadway productions, including her memorable roles as Sally in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and Glinda the Good Witch in the 2004 mega hit “Wicked.” Her talent and charm has also landed her roles off the stage, including ABC’s “Pushing Daisies” as the quirky, down-on-love Olivia Snook and her reoccurring role as the loveable, has-been April Rhodes in FOX’s “Glee.”

Sting

Following the recent release of Sting’s highly anticipated rock/pop album 57th & 9th, Cherrytree Management and Live Nation has confirmed that Sting will take to the road in 2017 on a very special tour featuring concert dates in clubs, theatres and arenas throughout North America and Europe, including the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Feb. 23.

On the 57th & 9th Tour, Sting will be joined by a three-piece band including his longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller, plus Josh Freese (drums) and Rufus Miller (guitar). Special guests include singer/songwriter Joe Sumner as well as San Antonio-based Tex Mex band, The Last Bandoleros.

Tickets for the newly announced 57th & 9th Tour concert date at Smart Financial Centre are available at Ticketmaster.com. In North America, every ticket purchased online includes a digital download of Sting’s new album “57th & 9th.

Billy Crystal

Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director Billy Crystal will perform his new show Spend the Night with Billy Crystal at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. Coming off the heels of his recent critically-acclaimed Australian tour, Crystal promises a hilarious and intimate evening.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. and will be available at Ticketmaster.com and SmartFinancialCentre.net.

The Spend The Night With Billy Crystal Tour is being presented by Larry Magid Entertainment Group.

“This show is unique. There’s stand up, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it,” said Crystal. “It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”

Elvis Lives

The award-winning theatrical attraction Elvis Lives “The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event” will come to Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. Elvis Lives will kick off the 2017 touring season during the January 6-8, 2017 Elvis birthday celebration. The multi-media live musical is a co-production of On-Stage Touring’s Legends in Concert division and producing partner Elvis Presley’s Graceland. Tickets for the performances are available on Ticketmaster.com and SmartFinancialCentre.net.

Elvis Lives is a journey across Elvis’ life featuring winners and finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprise’s annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each representing Elvis during different stages of his career.

The tour marks the third time in the production’s six-year history that all three Elvis tribute artists are top winners of the contest. Bill Cherry, Dean Z and Jay Dupuis from 2009, 2013 and 2014 have reunited as the featured touring cast of Elvis Lives during the initial leg of the 2017 tour. They will be joined by a live band, back-up singers and dancers, along with an Ann-Margret tribute artist.

Tony Bennett

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land presents Tony Bennett, the 18-time Grammy Award-winning musician whose music spans over six decades, on Tuesday, March 14.

Tickets for the performance are available at Ticketmaster.com and SmartFinancialCentre.net.

With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Bennett is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence. His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes 19 Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. His signature tunes, such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” form part of the fabric of American music culture.

Previously announced

Several other performances have recently been announced by the theater:

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will open its doors for a sneak preview of the state-of-the-art performing arts venue, featuring a special performance by Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at TicketMaster.com.

Dirty Dancing

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will host the Sugar Land premiere of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, the performing arts venue’s first theatrical performance. The staged production of the worldwide smash-hit film with live music will play Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at TicketMaster.com.

Dancing With The Stars: Live!

America’s favorite dance show is going back on the road this winter with Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance, giving fans the opportunity to see the best dancers in the business perform live in Sugar Land.

The all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, including sizzling group performances, romantic duets, contemporary numbers and original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Dancing with the Stars: Live! travels to Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Saturday, Feb. 6. Tickets can be purchased at DWTStour.com, by calling 281-207-6278, or by visiting the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land box office.

Bastille

Bastille will kick off their “Wild, Wild World Tour” on March 24 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. The extensive run will take the Grammy-nominated U.K. band to arenas and theatres across the U.S. and Canada, including Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre on Thursday, April 6. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire will perform at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. She will perform a collection of songs from throughout her career, including her latest album, Love Somebody, featuring the hit single “Going Out Like That.” Tickets for the show are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and SmartFinancialCentre.net.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short will share the stage for a one-night only performance of their comedy show “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. The duo will also be joined by the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Audiences can expect an evening of nonstop laughs as Steve Martin and Martin Short recall their iconic careers, creative influences and most memorable encounters, uniquely presented through a blend of conversation, banter, singing and banjo playing.